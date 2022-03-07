(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Oakland County won $300,000 after playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bonus Ball Bingo instant game.
“My dad was going to the store, so I gave him a few dollars and told him to get me a Lottery ticket,” said the 33-year-old player. “He came home with a Bingo ticket, which I have never played since I usually only play the Cashword games.”
The ticket was purchased at Super Happy Dollar Market, located at 1368 Baldwin Avenue in Pontiac.
“When I finished scratching the ticket, I had my dad look it over because I thought I was reading it wrong. After he looked it over, we scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm because we both didn’t believe what we were seeing. When the message came up confirming my $300,000 prize, we both started crying! It still doesn’t seem real.”
The lucky player said that with her winnings she plans to purchase a new home, take a vacation, and save the rest.
Each $5 Bonus Ball Bingo ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000.
