(CBS Detroit) — A nurse working in Sterling Heights is facing a felony charge for working in a nursing home while her license is suspended.
The felony charge comes after an investigation by the Department of Attorney General’s Sentinel Project, an initiative by the Health Care Fraud Division to investigate complaints of resident neglect and abuse in nursing homes.READ MORE: Michigan House Candidate Denounced Over Remarks About Rape
“Our Sentinel Project has made several visits to nursing homes as part of my department’s efforts to ensure residents are receiving quality care in a safe environment,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Our team has found the vast majority of facilities visited provide appropriate care, abide by licensing regulations and follow the law while caring for their residents. Protecting Michigan’s most vulnerable adults remains a top priority for me and this department.”
According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Mary Cheatham, 41, was working at Medilodge of Sterling Heights in May 2021 when agents with the Health Care Fraud Division were conducting an investigation. After encountering Cheatham, agents learned her license was summarily suspended in early March 2021 by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).READ MORE: Canadian Currency Toll Rates To Stay The Same At The Blue Water Bridge
Officials say practicing a licensed health profession without a license is a four-year felony under state statute.
A criminal complaint was filed against Cheatham in Macomb County’s 41A District Court. She was arrested and arraigned on Friday. She was granted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 16.MORE NEWS: Mother Feeling Guilty After Unknowingly Feeding Baby Recalled Formula
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.