Boutique In Detroit Shelter Offers Items To Woman In Need At No CostA one stop shop for women in need is right here on Detroit’s west side where you can find anything from food, to housing and clothes all at no costs.

Jury Picked For Alleged Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. WhitmerProsecutors have said the men were angry over the Democratic governor's pandemic restrictions and that they will present secret recordings and other evidence, including of a trip to check Whitmer’s vacation home and training with weapons and explosives.

Detroit Police Search For Suspect Wanted In Fatal ShootingPolice in Detroit are searching for Nashwan Ali wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

Michigan House Candidate Denounced Over Remarks About RapeTop Michigan Republicans on Tuesday denounced a state House candidate over his remarks about rape, the latest in a number of controversial comments from the man who narrowly won a special GOP primary a week ago.

Metro Detroit Nurse Facing Felony Charge For Working With Suspended LicenseA nurse working in Sterling Heights is facing a felony charge for working in a nursing home while her license is suspended.

Canadian Currency Toll Rates To Stay The Same At The Blue Water BridgeMDOT officials announced the Canadian rate for eastbound traffic on Port Huron's Blue Water Bridge into Canada will not change, following the currency parity review.