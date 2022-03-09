(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper announced the first charges filed in an ongoing investigation involving the Boy Scouts of America.

Mark Chapman, 51, of New York, is charged in the 39th District Court in Macomb County with the following eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) and two counts of first-degree CSC.

Chapman, a former troop leader, faces these charges from alleged abuse against two victims.

According to Nessel, in the first case, alleged abuse began in 2000 when the victim was 13 or 14 and continued until he was a 17-year-old senior in high school and the incidents occurred at the victim’s father’s house, at Chapman’s house, and at the local church.

The second case involved a family member and the abuse started happening when the victim was 11-years-old. Nessel says the abuse went on for years and happened around times that were designated as special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with the boy.

“It remains imperative that sexual predators be held accountable, and one of my top priorities remains securing justice for survivors of abuse,” Nessel said. “We appreciate our partnership with MSP to reach this point in this important investigation into the Boy Scouts of America. These charges are only the beginning.”

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help, please call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

