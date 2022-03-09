LIVE AT 7:00pmWatch Mayor Duggan's State of the City Address
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMUEFA Champions League Soccer
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMUEFA Champions League Soccer
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Detroit Police Department, fatal shooting, man wanted in shooting, Nashwan Ali, Tennessee

(CBS Detroit) — Detroit police say a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his sister was arrested in Tennesse.

According to DPD, the incident happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 13100 block of Bloom Street.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,739 New COVID-19 Cases, 240 Deaths

Detroit police are searching for Nashwan Ali in connection with a fatal shooting. (credit: Detroit Police Department)

Police say Nashwan Ali was put out of the home, later returning to the home and shooting his sister.

READ MORE: Michigan Health Group CEO, Husband Dies In Plane Crash

Authorities say Ali was spotted by a Tennessee state trooper and was taken into custody Wednesday after a brief pursuit.

Detroit police are working with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office to extradite him back to Michigan.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: University Of Michigan Dropping Mask Policy For Most Indoor Spaces Effective March 14

 