(CBS Detroit) — Detroit police say a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his sister was arrested in Tennesse.
According to DPD, the incident happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 13100 block of Bloom Street.
Police say Nashwan Ali was put out of the home, later returning to the home and shooting his sister.
Authorities say Ali was spotted by a Tennessee state trooper and was taken into custody Wednesday after a brief pursuit.
Detroit police are working with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office to extradite him back to Michigan.
