Gov. Whitmer Travels To White House, Rallies For Passage Of CHIPS ActMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to the White House on Wednesday to seek support and funding for legislation that will boost semiconductor chip production.

Michigan's Average Gas Price Continues To Rise, Nearing State RecordAccording to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas on Wednesday is $4.25. In Michigan, the state average is one penny less at $4.24 a gallon.

Tire Shops Swamped By Repairs From PotholesAs if busting your tire on a pothole isn’t already bad enough, imagine cracking your rim beyond repair.

Police: Video Shows Man Setting Detroit Home On FireThe Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to an arson investigation.

Michigan Reports 1,739 New COVID-19 Cases, 240 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Detroit Police: Man Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of Sister Arrested In TennesseeDetroit police say Nashwan Ali, who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his sister, was arrested in Tennesse.