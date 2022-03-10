(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a bridge project on Ford Road will close Hines Drive in Wayne County for several months.
On Monday, March 14, crews will begin replacing the Ford Road bridges over Hines Drive.READ MORE: Travel Mask Mandate To Be Extended For Another Month
This is a $4.8 million project that is expected to be completed in the late fall.
The closures in this project include:
- Southbound Hines Drive will be closed under M-153 through late summer.
- Southbound Hines Drive ramp to eastbound M-153 will be closed through late summer
Here are the restrictions that will be in place during this project:
Restrictions through late fall also include:
- Eastbound and westbound M-153 will have lane closures between Golfview Drive and Evergreen Road, with one to two lanes open.
- The westbound M-153 ramp to northbound Hines Drive will be closed.
- The Rouge Gateway Trail will be closed.
