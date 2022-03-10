  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Dearborn, Ford Road, Hines Drive, mdot, road closure

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a bridge project on Ford Road will close Hines Drive in Wayne County for several months.

On Monday, March 14, crews will begin replacing the Ford Road bridges over Hines Drive.

READ MORE: Travel Mask Mandate To Be Extended For Another Month

This is a $4.8 million project that is expected to be completed in the late fall.

The closures in this project include:

  • Southbound Hines Drive will be closed under M-153 through late summer.
  • Southbound Hines Drive ramp to eastbound M-153 will be closed through late summer
READ MORE: Michigan Lawmakers Finalize $666M Transfer For GM Projects

Here are the restrictions that will be in place during this project:

Restrictions through late fall also include:

  • Eastbound and westbound M-153 will have lane closures between Golfview Drive and Evergreen Road, with one to two lanes open.
  • The westbound M-153 ramp to northbound Hines Drive will be closed.
  • The Rouge Gateway Trail will be closed.
MORE NEWS: Ypsilanti Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On Davison Freeway In Highland Park

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.