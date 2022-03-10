  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions, Josh Reynolds, nfl

The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract, adding depth where they need it in coach Dan Campbell’s second season.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 19: Josh Reynolds #8 of the Detroit Lions makes the catch for a receiving touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Ford Road Bridge Project To Close Hines Drive In Dearborn For Several Months

The team announced the move Wednesday.

General manager Brad Holmes claimed Reynolds off waivers from Tennessee late in the 2021 season and he started in five of seven games with the Lions. He had 19 receptions, 306 yards, and two touchdowns, reuniting in Detroit with former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

READ MORE: Travel Mask Mandate To Be Extended For Another Month

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 05: Josh Reynolds #8 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball after a catch and looks to avoid a tackle by Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Rams drafted the former Texas A&M standout in the fourth round in 2017. Reynolds has 142 career catches for 1,846 yards and 11 touchdowns in 29 starts and 76 games.

 

MORE NEWS: Michigan Lawmakers Finalize $666M Transfer For GM Projects

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.