Ford Road Bridge Project To Close Hines Drive In Dearborn For Several MonthsThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a bridge project on Ford Road will close Hines Drive in Wayne County for several months.

Ypsilanti Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On Davison Freeway In Highland ParkA 61-year-old Ypsilanti man is in critical condition after being shot at multiple times while driving on Davison Freeway on Wednesday.

16 People From Michigan And Ohio Sentenced To Prison In Health Care Fraud, Opioid SchemeA multi-state network of pain clinics participated in the scheme from 2007 to 2018 in which doctors refused to provide patients with opioids unless they agreed to expensive, unnecessary and sometimes painful back injections, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Officials Investigate After Mudgie's Deli Damaged By FireInvestigators are working to figure out what caused a fire that damaged Corktown's Mudgie's Deli and Wine Shop early on Thursday morning.

Michigan Sheriff's Deputy Stable, Suspect Fatally ShotA man who shot and wounded a Michigan sheriff’s deputy serving a felony warrant was fatally shot by a second deputy after the suspect opened fire from an outbuilding at a home, police said.

Agent: 'Real Concern' Men In Whitmer Kidnap Plot May Get ExplosivesProsecutors in the trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opened the first full day of testimony Thursday by showing jurors more profanity-filled messages and social media posts by two of the defendants from early summer 2020.