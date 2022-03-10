Detroit Man Charged, Accused Of Punching, Stabbing GirlfriendOfficials say Jimmy Acuff, 40, is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence.

This Michigan City Ranked On List Of Top 10 Best Cities For College Basketball FansMarch Madness is quickly approaching and a city in Michigan was ranked as one of the best places for college basketball fans to live.

Doctors: We’re Not In The Clear Yet, Two Years After 1st COVID-19 Cases In MichiganCase numbers and hospitalizations may be down but Doctors say we are not in the clear just yet from COVID as more variants may arise.

Ford Road Bridge Project To Close Hines Drive In Dearborn For Several MonthsThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a bridge project on Ford Road will close Hines Drive in Wayne County for several months.

Ypsilanti Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On Davison Freeway In Highland ParkA 61-year-old Ypsilanti man is in critical condition after being shot at multiple times while driving on Davison Freeway on Wednesday.

16 People From Michigan And Ohio Sentenced To Prison In Health Care Fraud, Opioid SchemeA multi-state network of pain clinics participated in the scheme from 2007 to 2018 in which doctors refused to provide patients with opioids unless they agreed to expensive, unnecessary and sometimes painful back injections, the Justice Department said Wednesday.