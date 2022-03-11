(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a new update on its COVID-19 Isolation & Quarantine guidance as the state enters post-surge, recovery phase.

The department says the update does not change guidance for health care, long-term care, corrections and other high-risk settings.

“We are updating our guidance to reflect the fact the state has entered a post-surge, recovery phase,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

“As we move through the phases of our COVID-19 response our recommendations will be updated to reflect the current status of transmission, while continuing to prioritize public health and promote health and wellness for all communities. We continue to strongly urge all residents ages 5 and older get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and to get boosted when eligible as the vaccine continues to be our best defense against the virus.”

Isolation guidance

Officials say any individual who tests positive for COVID and/or displays symptoms (without an alternate diagnosis or negative COVID-19 test) should isolate regardless of vaccination status:

Isolate at home for the first five days, starting with the day after symptoms began or day after test was taken for those without symptoms.

If symptoms have improved or no symptoms developed, return to normal activities, while wearing a well-fitted mask, for the next five days to protect others.

If an individual has a fever, stay home until fever-free for a period of 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications before returning to normal activities while wearing a well-fitted mask, until the 10-day period is complete.

Isolate at home for 10 days if unwilling/unable to wear a mask.

Quarantine guidance

Anyone who is exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19 within their household is advised to conduct symptom monitoring for 10 days and test at least one time if possible three to seven days after exposure and if symptoms develop.



Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days from the date of last exposure and avoid unmasked activities or activities with a higher risk of exposing vulnerable individuals for 10 days from the date of last exposure.

If exposure is to other type of contact, such as a community, social or work setting, conduct symptom monitoring for 10 days and test if symptoms develop.

Also, consider wearing a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days from the day of last exposure. At a minimum, wear a mask in settings with higher risk of exposing vulnerable individuals

Notifying contacts

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should also notify others whom they had contact with during the time they were contagious, beginning two days before symptoms started or testing positive if no symptoms are present.

Prioritize notification of individuals who are personal/household contacts and immunocompromised or high-risk individuals.

Individuals would then follow the below guidance on Quarantine.

Officials say there may be guidance from local health departments, organizations and/or school districts.

In addition to MDHHS, the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) Child Care also updated its guidance to provide recommendations with K-12 schools.

As part of Michigan entering the recovery phase, MDHHS rescinded its requirement for schools to report confirmed and probable cases of COVID.

