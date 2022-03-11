Move To The City, Kids Get Free College Tuition, Will Mayor Duggan’s Detroit Promise Program Sway Families To Buy Homes In The City?A new incentive for Detroit residents will offer free college scholarships for those eligible. Will this entice families to purchase a home in the city?

Hope Program Helps Eligible Detroiters Avoid ForeclosureProperty taxes are due March 31st and Detroit City Councilmember At-Large Mary Waters is working to help as many homeowners as possible.

Gov. Whitmer Signals Veto Of Bill To Freeze Michigan's Gasoline TaxGov. Gretchen Whitmer signaled Friday she will veto Republican-sponsored legislation that would freeze Michigan's 27-cents-per-gallon gasoline and diesel taxes for six months amid high prices at the pump.

Michigan WIC Expands Temporary List Of Authorized Powder Baby Formula SubstitutesIn response to the Abbott Nutrition infant formula recall, Michigan WIC is expanding its temporary list of WIC-authorized powder baby formula substitutes.

Michigan Reports 1,819 New COVID-19 Cases, 45 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Michigan State Police Vehicle Hit On I-96, Multiple Crashes In Metro Detroit Due To Slick RoadsA Michigan State Police vehicle was hit while on I-96 in Detroit on Friday morning.