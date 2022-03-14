FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Water main breaks blamed on temperature fluctuations has prompted Flint officials to ask residents and businesses to temporarily cut back on water usage.
The water conservation request is through Wednesday, the city said Friday in a release.
Main breaks have impacted water storage supply in a reservoir and elevated water tower, according to the city.
Flint uses about 10 million gallons of water per day. Water main breaks since early January have increased water usage to more than 11 million gallons per day.
As the city works to complete construction of an additional backup water storage system, only one water storage system is in operation and includes the reservoir and the elevated water tower, according to the city.
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.