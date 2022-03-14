Man, Woman From Mt. Pleasant Arrested For Reckless Use Of Firearm While Under The InfluenceA 32-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, both from Mt. Pleasant, were arrested and lodged in jail for reckless use of a firearm while under the influence.

3-Year Project To Rebuild I-96 In Oakland County Begins March 21A construction project to rebuild interstate 96 and create a flex route in Oakland County will begin on March 21.

Man Killed After Shooting At Normandie Hotel In DetroitPolice are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Detroit hotel on Monday.

Ford Plans To Produce 1.2M EVs In Germany Over 6 YearsFord says it will have three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024, part of the automaker's continued push to grow its presence in the EV market.

Pies Around The World -- Sweet, Savory Pastries To Celebrate Pi DayMarch 14 is Pi Day in honor of the first three digits of the mathematical constant π (3.1415...). But it's also a flimsy, yet delicious, excuse to celebrate an enduring culinary concept: the many edible varieties of pie around the world.

Firefighters, Police Save Woman That Fell In Icy Michigan RiverA woman was saved by the Frankenmuth firefighters and police officers after she fell into the Cass River.