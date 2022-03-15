(CBS DETROIT)– From the Motor City to Motown, the reinvented lobby inside the Greektown Hotel is all about Detroit.

“It’s supposed to look like Detroit, it’s supposed to feel like Detroit and what you’ll see is Detroit memorabilia everywhere,” said Marvin Beatty Vice President of Community Relations for Greektown Hotel.

Even as guests step on and off the elevators they’ll see artwork inspired by different Detroit locations.

The entire lobby has been revamped, no more stairs over the check-in desk.

The new space offers a more intimate setting and lounge areas. And has been a year in the making.

Operators excited the national group the hotel is apart of is investing in it’s Detroit property.

“The remodel, the redo is a $30 million investment, this is one of their signature properties,” Beatty said.

After hanging out in the very cool lobby, guests can come and hang out in one of the newly renovated rooms.

“All 400 rooms will be fully renovated, new furniture, everything,” said Beatty.

About a third of the guest rooms are currently renovated, with full completion expected by summer 2022.

The lobby area officially opens Wednesday with a special ribbon cutting ceremony.

