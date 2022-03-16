LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Emergency crews are asking residents to shelter in place following a gas line leak and explosion in Livingston County.
According to Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the leak occurred at Center Road and US-23. Debris in the roadway closed both directions from White Lake Road to Center, south of Fenton.
Livingston County officials are asking residents to close windows and shut ventilation systems until the leak is repaired.
Michigan State Police said all lanes of US-23 and Old US-23 are shut down north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township following the explosion.
Police said no injuries were reported. Authorities, as well as Consumers Energy, are on the scene.
