(CBS DETROIT) – Supporters of the Asian American community took their message to Hart Plaza Wednesday calling on the community to speak out against Asian hate crimes.

“As Asian descent, as an immigrant, we think this is not acceptable and we need to stand up to say no, enough is enough,” said Lisa Gray of the Chinese Association of Greater Detroit.

The gathering comes one year after a series of spa shootings in Atlanta claimed the lives of eight people, including six of Asian descent.

Gray says more needs to be done to stop xenophobia.

“We were told at a young age whatever happens just keep quiet,” Gray said.

“If you stand up you might get retaliation.”

According to Stop AAPI Hate, roughly 11,000 Asian hate crimes were reported in the country since March 2020.

“Because of that culture, lots of Asians, our colleagues, our friends, either they get verbally abused, they’re not saying anything,” Gray explained.

“They don’t want to report because they’re so afraid to be retaliated.”

The group is also sharing resources to garner more support in the fight against racial injustice.

“They’re telling our community member, tell a lady, ‘get out of here, go back to your country, we don’t serve you,’ word expressions, it’s not no matter how ugly, it’s not illegal,” Gray said.

“So that’s why we need to change that.”

