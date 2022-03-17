(CBS DETROIT) – A propane blow torch could be the cause behind the blaze that ravaged Oakland Hills Clubhouse.
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard was joined by fire officials Thursday to announce the latest details in the investigation.
Bouchard says the clubhouse took an $80 million loss and further investigations are pending before a final report can be released.
The sheriff’s office released video evidence from surveillance that was recovered after being found submerged under water.
The video appears to show a maintenance crew doing what is known as "hot work" with a propane torch to rebuild a patio.
Fire investigators say they don’t believe the fire was intentional and the flames were growing inside the walls for an extensive period of time.
Officials say torch work is common in cold weather to help with drying efforts during repairs.
Sheriff Bouchard says he expects to have a preliminary report on the investigation by April, but a full review could take up to a year.
