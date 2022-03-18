(CBS Detroit) — Police say one woman is dead and two others are hospitalized after being pulled from the Detroit River Friday morning.
According to a report from WWJ, police were dispatched at about 3:30 a.m. to Alfred Bush Ford Park in Detroit for a report of three people in the water.
Watch update:
Officers pulled the women out of the water, authorities say.
The conditions of the two other women are unknown.
Police have not yet released any additional information.
