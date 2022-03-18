  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:30 PM2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PM2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:30 PM2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:detroit, Detroit Police Department, Detroit river

(CBS Detroit) — Police say one woman is dead and two others are hospitalized after being pulled from the Detroit River Friday morning.

According to a report from WWJ, police were dispatched at about 3:30 a.m. to Alfred Bush Ford Park in Detroit for a report of three people in the water.

READ MORE: Michigan Man Shot In Gunfight With State Troopers

Watch update:

 

Officers pulled the women out of the water, authorities say.

READ MORE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Submits Reelection Petitions

The conditions of the two other women are unknown.

Police have not yet released any additional information.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Donations For Ukrainians Pour Into Metro Detroit Warehouse

 