DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The heavy rain and flooding Metro Detroiters felt last year will keep the Dearborn Hills Golf Course closed this season.
The city says the course sustained significant damage during the June floods, preventing them from opening despite rebuilding efforts.
“The course lost 42 days last season due to flooding, and this year would have required roping off a significant portion of the course,” according to a statement on the golf course’s website.
Officials said the damage has been compounded by upstream logjams in the Rouge River, diverting river flow onto the course fairways.
The city said will continue maintenance throughout the summer, such as working on a long-term plan for logjam prevention.
All reservation deposits will be deposited and banquet events will continue as planned through mid-June.
City officials also say they have no intention of selling the property.
