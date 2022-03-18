HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left the owner of a Highland Park business dead on Friday.
According to Michigan State Police, the shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. Friday, in the 13900 block of Woodward Avenue. Police say the suspect walked into the building and went to the check cashing business, making contact "with the owner of the business when a confrontation occurred."
Police say the suspect shot the owner before running away from the building.
The owner, a 54-year-old man from West Bloomfield, was pronounced dead a the scene. Police did not release his name but said next of kin have been notified.
Witnesses told police the suspect was seen running to the northwest.
Police conducted a search in the area near the store but said the search has since been completed. Authorities are working tips that were obtained from the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP's Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
