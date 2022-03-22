FBI Director Visits Detroit To Talk Cyber SecurityWray discussed pressing national security issues facing the country today and the bureau’s plans to thwart cyber security threats.

Outdoor Program For Children Offered At Farmington Hills Nature Center In April & MayThe Farmington Hills Nature Center is offering its Young Explorer program to give children the opportunity to learn about nature at Heritage Park.

Person Of Interest In Fatal Hit-And-Run On Detroit's East Side Turns Herself In To PoliceA woman wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit turned herself in and was questioned, according to Detroit police.

Dearborn Teen Charged With Assault In Connection To 'Orbeez' TikTok TrendThe Dearborn Police Department is warning residents about a TikTok challenge that involves targeting bystanders using gel blaster toy guns filled with Orbeez, which are water-absorbent polymer beads.

Jennifer, James Crumbley Assigned Individual Lawyers To Avoid Potential Conflicts Of InterestJudge Cheryl Matthews assigned separate attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley to meet with, says having representation from the same law firm may result in conflicts of interest

Michigan AG Nessel Calls On EPA To Strengthen Protections Against Childhood Lead PoisoningMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and 19 state attorneys general are calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen protections against lead poisoning, particularly for children in low-income communities and communities of color.