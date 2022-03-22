  • WKBD-TV

(CBS Detroit) — Gowns for Good is helping students find their perfect prom dress.

The free prom dress giveaway will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, at the University of Michigan’s Pierpont Commons, 2101 Bonisteel Blvd. in Ann Arbor.

Organizers say they have dresses in a variety of sizes and styles.

Appointments are not required.

