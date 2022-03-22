(CBS Detroit) — Gowns for Good is helping students find their perfect prom dress.
The free prom dress giveaway will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, at the University of Michigan's Pierpont Commons, 2101 Bonisteel Blvd. in Ann Arbor.
Organizers say they have dresses in a variety of sizes and styles.
Appointments are not required.
