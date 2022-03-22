(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Nature Center is offering its Young Explorer program to give children the opportunity to learn about nature at Heritage Park.
READ MORE: FBI Director Visits Detroit To Talk Cyber Security
Throughout this program, children will learn about different nature themes each week and explore the trails of Heritage Park.
The program will be held every Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. from April 7 through May 26. It is for children ages three to five, and children participating must be potty trained.READ MORE: Person Of Interest In Fatal Hit-And-Run On Detroit's East Side Turns Herself In To Police
Program officials say to send a snack and water with the child and dress them for the weather since the class is outdoors.
The fee per child is $100 for residents and $110 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required online or in person at The Hawk – Farmington Hills Community Center located at 29995 Twelve Mile Road.
The Farmington Hills Nature Center is located in Heritage Park at 24915 Farmington Road, between 10 and 11 Mile Roads.MORE NEWS: Ford Recalls F-150 Pickups, SUVs To Fix Brake Fluid Leak
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.