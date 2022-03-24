DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A 19-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in Detroit.
Wayne County prosecutors also charged Marion Johnson, of Detroit, with two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm after police say he shot and killed Ciera Wells, mistaking her vehicle for another.
At about 11:29 a.m. on March 21, police responded to the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. Officers found Wells unresponsive in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to her back.
aShe was transported to a local hospital and died from her injuries.
Authorities say Wells, her mother and sister were driving on Maddelein Street near Hayes Road when they heard multiple shots. The victim lost control and crashed into a tree.
Police say Johnson allegedly fired shots when he mistook her car for someone else’s because it was similar in color and make.
He was arrested later that same day.
Johnsons was arraigned Wednesday and is remanded in jail.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 17 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 14.
