(CBS DETROIT) – The highly pathogenic avian flu has been confirmed in wild birds in three counties in the state, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
MDOT officials said it was identified in free-ranging Canada geese and tundra swans from St. Clair County, in snowy owls from Macomb County, and in a mute swan from Monroe County.
The avian flu is a virus that can infect both free-ranging and domestic poultry such as chickens, turkeys, quail, geese, and swans.
Test results showed that six Canada geese and two tundra swans collected last week at St. Clair Flats State Wildlife Area and two snowy owls from Macomb County were delivered to the DNR’s Wildlife Disease Laboratory for necropsy.
These tests results follow the state's first HPAI detection in a backyard, non-commercial poultry flock in Kalamazoo County in late February 2022.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to people from HPAI viruses to be low, and no human HPAI infections have been detected in the United States.
The Michigan DNR asks residents who notice the death loss of three or more free-ranging birds should report it to the DNR through the Eyes in the Field app or by calling 517-336-5030.
For more information on avian influenza in Michigan, visit here.
