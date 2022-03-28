DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — A new initiative from the Detroit Police Department aims to help those suffering from mental illness or addiction.
The department hosted a meet and greet Monday as it expanded the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Response Pilot Program. DPD's 7th Precinct is the sixth precinct to join the program, followed by the 9th, 4th 12th and 8th precincts and Downtown Services.
“We are extremely excited to launch our team to service our citizens in need,” the precinct said in a tweet.
The 7th Precinct officially launched its Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) today. Officers Tabron and Walker are trained ready to bring exceptional service to our citizens suffering from mentally ill crisis situations. pic.twitter.com/q7dMCMBg13
— DPD 7th Precinct (@DPD7Pct) March 28, 2022
CIT is a community partnership between law enforcement, the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network’s mental health and addiction professionals, those who live with mental illness and/or addiction, families other advocates.
The department hopes to expand the program to other precincts in the near future.
