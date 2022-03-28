Detroit Police Department Expands Crisis Intervention Team To Address Mental Health, AddictionDetroit police held a meet and greet Monday as it expanded the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Response Pilot Program.

Group Protests, Speaks Out Against Luxury Housing DevelopmentThe Toll Brothers’ plan to build 57 homes on a 39-acre site is receiving pushback from the group Fight Concord Pines.

Remains Of Norton Shores Woman Who Went Missing 33 Years Ago IdentifiedFor more than 33 years, investigators in Norton Shores, Michigan, tried to figure out what happened to Stacey Lyn Chahorski, a young woman who left home to travel the country and last spoke to her mother in September 1988.

Michigan Reports 1,258 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Detroit Lions To Be Featured On HBO Series 'Hard Knocks'HBO Sports and NFL Flims announced Monday that the Detroit Lions will be featured on the series "Hard Knocks." The five-episode season debuts on Aug. 9.

US Investigating Autonomous Vehicle Company's Crash ReportA small maker of autonomous vehicle systems could be in hot water with U.S. highway safety regulators over how much time elapsed before it reported the crash of one of its test vehicles last fall.