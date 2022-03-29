  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An adult and child have been rescued from a frigid lake in Ingham County.

Rescue teams were called to Lake Lansing at about 9 a.m. Tuesday and saw the two in the water, according to Meridian Township fire officials.

The teams donned ice water rescue suits and pulled them from the lake. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A kayak was found in the area of the rescue. No other details were released Tuesday.

