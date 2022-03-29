  • WKBD-TV

By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Detroit Pistons, Jerami Grant, NBA

Pistons forward Jerami Grant will miss the remainder of the season because of a strained left calf.

The team said Monday that Grant was hurt in the first quarter of a 100-97 loss to Washington on Friday.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 07: Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Atlanta Hawks at Little Caesars Arena on March 07, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Grant averaged 19.2 points in 47 games this season, his second with Detroit. He won a gold medal playing for the U.S. Olympic team last summer.

 

