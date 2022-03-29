Stellantis Hit With Fourth Air Quality ViolationInspectors issued a notice one day after CW50 spoke with neighbors and EGLE regulators about paint shop fume complaints.

Police Offering Cash Reward For Information After Man Pees On Snack Rack At Detroit Gas StationThe Detroit Police Department is offering a cash reward for information on three suspects connected to the defacement of property at a Project Green Light gas station on Detroit's east side.

Warren Man Who Sexually Exploited 16-Year-Old Girl Sentenced To 10 YearsOfficials say 30-year-old Marvin Booker, of Warren, was sentenced to 10 years following five years of supervised release for coercion and enticement of a minor.

Michigan, Other States Grapple With Poll Worker & Paper ShortagesThe supply chain and staffing shortages that have plagued the rest of the US economy have come to elections, putting a spotlight on the behind-the-scenes logistics of keeping democracy functioning.

City Of Detroit Announces $2.5M In Grants For 35 Community OrganizationsThe City of Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization Department (HRD) awarded almost $2.5 million in grants to 35 community organizations through the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund, city officials announced.

Crews Rescue Adult, Child From Frigid Lake In Ingham CountyRescue teams were called to Lake Lansing at about 9 a.m. Tuesday and saw the two in the water, according to Meridian Township fire officials.