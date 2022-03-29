(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is offering a cash reward for information on three suspects connected to the defacement of property at a Project Green Light gas station on Detroit’s east side.
The incident occurred on Sunday, at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of E. Warren.READ MORE: Stellantis Hit With Fourth Air Quality Violation
Police say that one of the suspects peed on a snack rack after his card was declined.READ MORE: Warren Man Who Sexually Exploited 16-Year-Old Girl Sentenced To 10 Years
He then was seen taking a few bags of chips without paying.
The Detroit Police Department is offering $250 per suspect (three suspects), for information that moves the case forward. If you have a tip, please submit it at www.detroitrewards.tv.MORE NEWS: Michigan, Other States Grapple With Poll Worker & Paper Shortages
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.