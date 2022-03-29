  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is offering a cash reward for information on three suspects connected to the defacement of property at a Project Green Light gas station on Detroit’s east side.

The incident occurred on Sunday, at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of E. Warren.

Police say that one of the suspects peed on a snack rack after his card was declined.

He then was seen taking a few bags of chips without paying.

The Detroit Police Department is offering $250 per suspect (three suspects), for information that moves the case forward. If you have a tip, please submit it at www.detroitrewards.tv.

