By Sara Powers
Filed Under:detroit, downtown Detroit, free QLINE rides, free rides, QLINE

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s QLINE will continue its free ride period through 2022.

The free period was set to expire at the end of 2021, but has been extended.

The free rides are made possible through funding from the Penske Corp. and Kresge Foundation.

According to M-1 Rail officials, the free ride period doesn’t have an end date, but rides will be free at-least until the end of 2022, unless the program is extended again.

For more information on the QLINE, visit here.

