DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Police arrested a man after shots were fired at Michigan State Police troopers in Detroit.
According to MSP, the incident happened at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 8800 block of West Outer Drive.
Troopers were conducting surveillance for an investigation when someone inside the home fired shots at them from a second-story window.
Troopers were conducting surveillance for an investigation when someone inside the home fired shots at them from a second-story window.

Police formed a perimeter around the area and a search warrant was obtained for the home, served by the Emergency Support Team.
One man was arrested without incident. Several firearms were found and seized from the home.
Police say none of the troopers were injured in the shooting.
Police say none of the troopers were injured in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing, MSP says.
