DETROIT (AP) — About 65,000 homes and businesses in southeastern Michigan have lost power after high winds swept across parts of the state.
Wind gusts reached more than 50 mph (80 kph) early Thursday, knocking down utility poles and causing tree branches to fall onto power lines, Detroit-based DTE Energy said.
The utility said crews were out trying to restore power as quickly as possible.
Police in Warren, just north of Detroit, were patrolling intersections due to traffic signals being out, Warren Mayor James Fouts said.
A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight — killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states.
In Florida, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that two were killed and two injured when a tornado touched down in the western Florida Panhandle.
