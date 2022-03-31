Unemployment Claims In Michigan 24% Lower Than Last Year, Report SaysMichigan is seeing a decline in new unemployment claims, as last week's claims were lower than they were in 2020, according to a WalletHub report.

Plans To Revamp Historic United Artists Building Into Market Rate, Affordable ApartmentsA $75 million dollar transformation is coming to a vacant structure downtown.

3 People Charged In Slaying Of Homeless Man In PontiacThree people have been charged with murder in the slaying of a homeless man whose body was found near a lake in Pontiac.

Crime Stoppers Offering $26K Reward For Tips On Arson At Hassett Title Company In MonroeCrime Stoppers is offering up to a $26,000 cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the arson that happened at Hassett Title Company in Monroe.

Michigan Matters: Closing Out Women’s History Month with Two Sports SuperstarsLegendary Race Car Driver Lyn St. James and home grown Olympic Gold Medal Winning Ice Skater Meryl Davis appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (airing 8 a.m.) to talk about their careers, making it to the top and things away from the race track and ice rink.

Detroit Opera Presents ‘La Boheme’ In Reverse For Happy EndingThe man who staged Wagner in a parking garage and put his audience in stretch limos to watch an opera while driving around Los Angeles is now turning his hand to a staple of the repertory.