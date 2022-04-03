Southfield (CW50) – Legendary Race Car Driver Lyn St. James and home grown Olympic Gold Medal Winning Ice Skater Meryl Davis appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (airing 8 a.m.) to talk about their careers, making it to the top and things away from the race track and ice rink.

James, who was the first woman to win the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year honors and the first woman to drive 200 MPH on a race track, appears with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain, to talk about making it in the male dominated world of motor sports.

She mentioned a conversation she had early in her career with Roger Penske, “The Captain,” who encouraged her to stick with the sport. She also talks about her efforts today to help young women interested in motor sports.

And she talked about her upcoming induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame in July – which she found out from Penske.

Davis won the 2014 Olympic Gold Medal for Ice Dancing along with her partner, Charlie White, who also hails from the Detroit area. The two began skating in competitions when they were nine years old and won many world titles and championships. They have retired from competitive dancing.

Davis, who finished her degree from the University of Michigan, just wrote a children’s book during the pandemic, “Moonwalk: Forever By Your Side” to help encourage them.

She talked about her efforts today to help young girls learn about skating, and more including academic, through Figure Skating in Detroit (FSID), an organization started in Harlem over 20 years ago which expanded to the Motor City a few years ago.

