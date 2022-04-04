WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Former President Donald Trump made a stop in Michigan on Saturday, speaking at a rally in Washington Township.
Trump has already backed Matthew DePerno in the race for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. Both are in competitive races for GOP nominations on April 23 when Republican delegates will endorse nominees at a state convention in Grand Rapids.
He called out Democratic-run cities for their police officer deaths and carjackings while calling on voters to turn out this November.
The event marked Trump's first visit to Michigan since the night before the November 2020 presidential election.
