(CBS DETROIT) – A man was severely beaten after he accidentally bumped into a biker club member while leaving a bar in Carleton, police said.
READ MORE: City Of Detroit Announces List Of Streets Getting A Speed Hump This Year
Police were dispatched to Wolf’s Den in the 1400 block of Monroe in downtown Carleton after receiving reports that several people were assaulting one man.
The victim was exiting the front door when he accidentally bumped into a man who was wearing Iron Coffins colors, according to witnesses.
Then, the 35-year-old victim decided to leave the bar through a side door after several members of the biker club started yelling at the man.
Police say the victim then fought off one club member who came after him and tried to fight off a second person when several members started attacking him.READ MORE: Lenawee County Deputy Shoots Man Suspected Of Firing Gun
According to police, the victim is suffering from seizures and is receiving 28 staples to close the head wound received from the assault.
Police have identified all of the people in the photo and thanked everyone who called in.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please call Carleton Police at 734-654-6717.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Arrest 3, Seize 12 Cars For Drag Racing