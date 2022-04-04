(CBS DETROIT) – A man was shot and killed by an officer during a traffic stop, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
The incident happened on Monday, April 4, at about 8 a.m. in the area of Griggs and Nelson.
Police say during a traffic stop the suspect exited his vehicle and then there was a struggle between the man and the officer.
The officer then shot the man, killing him.
Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the traffic stop was initiated because the suspect had a plate that did not belong attached to his vehicle.
The officer’s body camera fell off during the struggle, but police say it was still on and recording the scene after it fell off.
Michigan State Police are investigating.
The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.