Two Suspects Pretend To Be From Water Department, Steal Items From Farmington Hills HomeThe Farmington Hills Police Department is searching for two suspects who said they were from the water department to get inside the victim's home.

McDonald's Workers Reach Settlement Deal Over Harassment At Michigan LocationFormer McDonald’s workers who alleged rampant sexual harassment at their Michigan restaurant have reached a $1.5 million settlement agreement with the restaurant’s former owner.

Police Shoot, Kill 2 Men In Separate West Michigan IncidentsPolice from different agencies shot and killed two men in separate incidents Monday in western Michigan, authorities said.

Detroit Is Largest US City To Challenge 2020 Census NumbersMajority-Black Detroit has become the largest U.S. city to challenge its figures from the 2020 census following a national head count in which the U.S. Census Bureau acknowledges that a higher percentage of African Americans were undercounted than last decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Jury In Whitmer Kidnap Plot Trial Deliberating For 2nd DayJurors returned to court to ask a question Monday but offered no verdict during the first day of deliberations in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Detroit Police Warn Drivers Of Vehicle TheftsThe Detroit Police Department issued a warning on vehicle thefts in the city.