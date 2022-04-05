Event Organizer Raising Money To Give Oxford Students An Extravagant PromAngela Butorac has coordinated Oxford’s prom since 2015 but this year she’s offering her services and expertise at no cost.

Washtenaw County Deputy Pleads Guilty In Connection With Inmate AssaultA Washtenaw County deputy pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after being accused of using excessive force on an inmate.

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Remains Unclaimed, Will Expire In MayThe winner of a $1 million winning Powerball ticket has one month left to claim their prize.

Biden Administration To Extend Student Loan Repayment Pause Until AugustThe Biden administration is planning to extend a pause on federal student loan repayments through August 31, according to an administration official familiar with the matter.

Portion of I-94 To Close In Detroit This Weekend For Bridge DemolitionA section of I-94 will be closed in Detroit this weekend as Michigan Department of Transportation crews will be removing the Grand River overpass.

Two Suspects Pretend To Be From Water Department, Steal Items From Farmington Hills HomeThe Farmington Hills Police Department is searching for two suspects who said they were from the water department to get inside the victim's home.