(CBS DETROIT) – A man attempted an armed robbery at a Royal Oak dry cleaners on Tuesday, but ran away from the store without taking anything, according to police.
The attempted robbery happened at Sylvia's Dry Cleaners located at 1407 E. Eleven Mile at 12:06 p.m.
Police say the suspect entered the dry cleaners told the employee he had a weapon and demanded money.
Before taking any money, the suspect ran out of the store and fled, running eastbound on 11 Mile Road.
Royal Oak K-9 officers were led to a parking lot, where they believe the suspect fled in a vehicle.
He is described as 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, wearing a dark hat and zip-up sweatshirt, and a black surgical mask.
Police believe this man is also connected to the robbery that happened on Friday, April 1, at Martinizing Dry Cleaners in Royal Oak.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3456.
