(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect connected to a robbery that happened at a Family Dollar in Detroit.

On March 29, at about 7:30 p.m., the robbery happened in the 2300 block of W. Grand Boulevard.

Video footage shows the suspect entering the business, grabbing an item off a shelf, and then approaching the cash register.

According to the victim, the suspect had his hand in one pocket acting as though he was armed, and demanded that money be put into a bag.

Police say the victim put the money in a plastic bag, placed it on the counter, and then the suspect walked out of the store with it.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’4” to 5’6”, wearing a black mask, tan Carhart jacket with a hood and blue jeans.

Detroit Rewards TV is offering a $500 reward for information about this crime.

Those with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Anyone with information can also submit their tip here.

All tips will remain anonymous.

