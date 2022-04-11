(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a package that was being delivered to a Detroit home.
READ MORE: Police: 2 Found Dead In Bay County Home With Carbon Monoxide Levels
On Thursday, March 24, at about 5:40 p.m. in the 20100 block of Freeland, the 39-year-old male victim was delivering a package when the suspect approached on foot and demanded the package.
Police say the suspect then produced a weapon, took the package, and fled in a blue sedan.READ MORE: Detroit School Bus Driver Charged In Death Of 13-Year-Old Hit By Car
No one was injured.
If anyone recognizes the suspect, vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: Woman From Macomb County Wins $4M On Scratch Off Lottery Ticket
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.