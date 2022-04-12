(CBS DETROIT) — A California woman was arrested and charged after police say she flew to Michigan to meet a 15-year-old boy in Novi.
According to Novi police, officers were dispatched on Sunday to a home where the caller stated their son had been talking to a woman online. Police said the woman, later identified as 32-year-old Stephanie Sin of San Francisco, rented an Airbnb in Royal Oak and sent an Uber to the teen's home.
Police said the teen was spooked and told his parents.
An investigation led officers to the Airbnb where Sin was arrested. An initial investigation revealed that she had been in contact with the teen for more than a year.
Sin is charged with a two-count warrant for child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime. She was given a $100,000 bond.
“This case illustrates how important it is to monitor your children’s online activity and have conversations with them about what kind of information they put out there,” police said in a statement. “We are grateful that this young man reported this incident to his parents because many do not and that puts them in a potentially dangerous situation. If anyone else has had a similar incident, we encourage them to tell someone or call their local police.”
An investigation is ongoing.
