(CBS DETROIT) – A semi-truck driver from Virginia has been charged in connection to crashing into a Michigan State Police vehicle on I-94 in Southwest Michigan, trapping the trooper inside.
Easton R. Norby, 24, appeared in court on Monday, April 11, and was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function and failure to yield to an emergency responder causing injury.
Bond was set at $100,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 27.
Michigan State Police said the trooper was investigating a crash when the semi-truck driver struck the vehicle, trapping him inside.
The trooper was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the semi-truck driver sustained minor injuries.
