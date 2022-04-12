  • WKBD-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – A semi-truck driver from Virginia has been charged in connection to crashing into a Michigan State Police vehicle on I-94 in Southwest Michigan, trapping the trooper inside.

Michigan State Police Chevy Tahoe cruiser that was struck by a semi-truck driver. | Credit: Michigan State Police

Easton R. Norby, 24, appeared in court on Monday, April 11, and was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function and failure to yield to an emergency responder causing injury.

Bond was set at $100,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 27.

Michigan State Police said the trooper was investigating a crash when the semi-truck driver struck the vehicle, trapping him inside.

The trooper was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the semi-truck driver sustained minor injuries.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.