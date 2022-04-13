DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Neighborhood Police Officers stopped by an elderly woman’s home Wednesday to help with blight removal.
Police said the initiative came after residents were concerned over the debris in the woman's front yard on Hildale Street. The resident was not cited for blight violation.

Students in the police academy as well as volunteers and the Detroit General Services Department assisted in the removal.
