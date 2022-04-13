(CBS DETROIT) – A 53-year-old man from Wayne County says winning the $150,000 Powerball Prize is “life-changing.”
Brian Johnson, of Harper Woods, is the lucky player who matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 03-07-21-31-37 PB: 11 – in the March 30 drawing to win a $50,000 prize, and thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000.
He bought the winning ticket at Parkcrest Liquor, located at 19958 Harper Avenue in Harper Woods.
“I checked my ticket after the drawing and went through the numbers one by one,” said Johnson. “When I got through them and saw I had matched all of them except one, I was shocked and scared! I thought something was wrong with my ticket or that it wasn’t real.”
Johnson says that with his winnings he plans to pay off his home.
“Winning is life-changing. It’s a great feeling knowing I will be able to pay off my home,” said Johnson.
Michigan Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot was last won on Feb. 14. One ticket bought in Connecticut won the $185.3 million jackpot.
Currently, the jackpot stands at $302 million.
The drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and can be watched live online at http://www.powerball.com.
