(CBS DETROIT) — On Thursday, Michigan officials say more than $900 million in auto insurance refunds has already been returned to eligible drivers.

Officials say drivers should receive $400 for each vehicle as part of $3 billion surplus funds approved by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association. Auto insurers have until May 9 to issue the remaining $2.1 million via checks or deposits.

“Thanks to our bipartisan auto insurance reform, Michigan drivers are receiving $400 refund checks per vehicle. Already, more than $906 million has been put back into the pockets of Michiganders and into our economy, and another $2.1 billion is on the way,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “We will continue working together to put Michigan drivers first. Keep an eye out for your $400 refund.”

Drivers who had a car, motorcycle or RV insured as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, are eligible for the refund.

In addition to the $400, policyholders would receive $80 for each historic vehicle.

“Ensuring that every eligible Michigander receives their refund check or ACH deposit as quickly as possible is a top priority for DIFS,” said Anita Fox, director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.



Officials say drivers who do not receive their refund by May 9 should contact their auto insurer or agent. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund.

