(CBS DETROIT) – Contractors have replaced over 25% of the lead service lines in Benton Harbor this week after the project received additional funding in a bipartisan supplemental state budget bill.

The funding comes from the Building Michigan Together Plan that was signed by Gov. Whitmer last month.

Through this plan, $45 million is made available to the City of Benton Harbor for infrastructure improvements including the replacement of all the city’s lead water service lines.

This funding ensures the city will replace all the lead water services lines by 2023, which Whitmer ordered last year.

So far, 1,100 service lines have been replaced, leaving 3,300 to complete.

“This historic pace is exactly what the people of Benton Harbor need,” said Princella Tobias, leader of Benton Harbor’s Team Solutions. “We are excited to see how quickly the state of Michigan, the Governor, the City of Benton Harbor and the people of Benton Harbor have worked together to move us this far in such a short period of time. Protecting the people is the most important part of this process and the faster this happens, the faster we can get to our goal of removing the lead and moving forward with solutions for our community.”

For updates on the progress of the project, visit here.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.