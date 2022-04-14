  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Easter hams, Roscommon County, Roscommon County Sheriff's Office

(CBS DETROIT) — Drivers in Roscommon County are getting pulled over for a nice surprise.

Deputies in the county are handing out Easter hams instead of tickets. The seasonal program put together by the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reactions from drivers.

READ MORE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter

Officials say this year’s ham donation was made by a local church.

READ MORE: 2024 NFL Draft Expected To Boost Detroit Tourism

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Sports Commission Host Party In Campus Martius Park Celebrating 2024 NFL Draft

 