STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a man and woman who were arrested after leading officers on a chase were carrying 20,000 fentanyl pills in the vehicle.
On April 8, the couple from Mexico were traveling on Van Dyke near 14 Mile Road with tinted windows when officer attempted a traffic stop, according to a report from The Detroit News.
Police say the suspects fled, prompting a chase that eventually stops at a dead-end street where the driver got out of the car and ran.
The man was arrested after a brief foot chase and the woman was still in the vehicle when she was taken in custody.
During an investigation, police located 20,000 fentanyl pills in the vehicle as well as 500 grams of powder fentanyl, The Detroit News reports. The narcotics is estimated to be worth more than $350,000. The pills were disguised as OxyContin prescription pills, police said.
Police say the suspects admitted to entering the United States illegally from Mexico and were transporting the narcotics for a drug cartel.
